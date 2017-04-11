UPDATE: United Airlines “Re-Accommodate” Passenger Dr. David Dao Allegedly Convicted For Exchanging Drugs For Sex

Dr. David Dao, the man who was violently removed from his Chicago to Louisville KY flight before take-off… has something that can’t be removed… a dishonorable past.

Dr. David Dao, according to TMZ, is the man who allegedly was charged in 2005 with 98 felony drug counts for illegally prescribing and trafficking painkillers, including Hydocodone, Oxycontin and Percocet. Dao was convicted on 6 felony counts of obtaining drugs by fraud and deceit that year, receiving 5 years probation. In February 2005, Dr. Dao gave up his license to practice medicine in Kentucky.

Here’s another twist… Dao was convicted for writing prescriptions and checks… to a patient… in exchange… for sex!

Two years ago, the medical board lifted Dao’s suspension, allowing him to practice again. Last year, restrictions were imposed on his right to practice, only allowing him to practice internal medicine at an outpatient facility… 1 day per week.

Dr. Dao had said he needed to return to Louisville to see patients the following day. That could easily be checked, and probably will be.

TMZ also notes, one doctor assessing Dr. Dao’s case said he had interpersonal issues, “… he would unilaterally choose to do is own thing.”

