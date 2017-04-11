Wine Works Your Mind Better Than Exercise!

The Times reports neuroscientist Dr. Gorden Shepherd from the Yale School of Medicine says drinking wine actually engages your brain!

In Shepherd’s book, Neuroenology: How The Brain Creates The Taste Of Wine, Shepherd notes that when your tongue and taste receptors connect with wine, more of your brain is engaged than when listening to music or even doing math!

According to The Evening Standard, Dr. Shepherd told NPR Radio, “the taste is not in the wine; the taste is created by the brain of the wine taster. The molecules in wine don’t have taste or flavor, but when they stimulate our brains, the brain creates flavor the same way it creates color.”

Hard to believe your mind gets a better work out with wine… than weights!

Did I just create a rush to liquor stores for ‘ripple’?

