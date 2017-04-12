Dallas Mavericks Prank The Fans, Almost Put Tony Romo In The Game

Well Tony Romo’s NBA career is officially over.
Last night marked Romo’s first and last game for the Dallas Mavericks. While he never made it on the court, he did manage to go out in style. There were team pics, a press conference, he even shot around with the team before the game against Denver.
And of course several member of the Dallas Cowboys were there for moral support!
As for the crowd, they wanted Romo in the game! Unfortunately, there are a million reasons why Romo couldn’t actually get in the game. However, they did pull a bit of a stunt…Coach Carlisle pretending he needed Romo in the game only to get pulled away by Mark Cuban.