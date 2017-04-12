Dallas Mavericks Prank The Fans, Almost Put Tony Romo In The Game

Well Tony Romo’s NBA career is officially over.

Last night marked Romo’s first and last game for the Dallas Mavericks. While he never made it on the court, he did manage to go out in style. There were team pics, a press conference, he even shot around with the team before the game against Denver.

It's Fan Appreciation Night here at the AAC! Mavs take on the Nuggets and tipoff is set for 7:30PM on TXA21! #MFFL A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

@tony.romo's day with the Mavs has begun! We will be honoring him at tonight's Fan Appreciation Night! #MFFL A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Romo and Devin Harris having some fun during warmups. A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

A starting lineup like you've never seen. #9 A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

And of course several member of the Dallas Cowboys were there for moral support!

When you run into friends at your temp job. 🎥 via @dallasmavs A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Apr 11, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

As for the crowd, they wanted Romo in the game! Unfortunately, there are a million reasons why Romo couldn’t actually get in the game. However, they did pull a bit of a stunt…Coach Carlisle pretending he needed Romo in the game only to get pulled away by Mark Cuban.