David Letterman’s Mom, Dorothy, Has Passed Away

Dave’s mom, Dorothy Mengering, made numerous appearances on The Late Show. She was perhaps best known for her pies.

Sadly, Dorothy has passed away at the age of 95. She passed away peacefully at her home in Carmel.

Dave, along with his sisters, Jan and Gretchen, wrote her obituary…

“As a young girl growing up on Park Road in Linton, Indiana, Dorothy Marie Hofert was the happiest when she could curl up in a quiet place with a book and a box of chocolate covered cherries, her Christmas presents of choice. She devoured the stories of Indiana’s Limberlost region by Hoosier author Gene Stratton Porter, “The Song of the Cardinal” her favorite. Over her lifetime, she reread her well-worn volumes many times, savoring their simple and beautiful language, most recently eight decades after she first turned those pages. Though her quiet life took a detour into the spotlight as she flawlessly stepped into the role of Olympics correspondent and pie baker on her son’s late night television show, she never lost her unassuming demeanor, a perfect foil for his comedy and her full life. After nearly 96 years of living fully, Dorothy Hofert Letterman Mengering died peacefully at home in Carmel on April 11, 2017 at age 95.”

Awww, what a sweet tribute to their mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with David Letterman and his family and friends. Thankfully we all have such wonderful memories from the show.