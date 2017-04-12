Judy Greer On Voicing Charlotte Vandertunt For Archer: They Book A Half Hour, But I’m Usually Done In 15 Or 20 Minutes

Can you say #WomanCrushWednesday! This one goes out to you Judy Greer.

Hoping this isn’t considered an insult, but Judy is a lot like Clint Howard, Ron Howard’s brother. She’s in EVERYTHING! Besides the big blockbusters like Ant-Man and Jurassic World, she’s also had roles on Arrested Development, Masters of Sex, and even done voice-over work on the animated series Archer.

In fact, Judy is currently starring in Archer Season 8 which just premiered on FXX last week. Now, we are all familiar with her character, so we opted to dive into the behind the scenes stuff. Bet you didn’t know that they don’t do their voice-overs together. Some of the actors live in LA, others in New York, and a few are in Atlanta. Basically they each just go in with a producer or director on the phone and cut all their lines completely separate from the rest of the cast. It actually only takes Judy fifteen minutes to voice an entire episode of Archer! That’s fascinating!

Judy also just made her directorial debut with A Happening of Monumental Proportions. However you will not see her onscreen in this film. She actually mentioned that she couldn’t imagine spending three months in post looking at her own face on screen all day!

We also discussed Ant-Man. There will be a sequel, however, she has no clue when shooting starts. She did mention that Paul Rudd and Bobby Cannavale are best friends in real life, so the entire shoot they were playing pranks on each other. Keep in mind Judy’s character Maggie was pretty much serious all the time, so Just had a hard time keeping a straight face on set.

And for those of you who were fans of the very short-lived TV series Miss Guided…well you aren’t alone. Judy loved that show too! Sadly it was cancelled after a few episodes. Just seems to think it was just ahead of it’s time.

Be sure to tune into Archer every Wednesday on FXX!