Ken Hitchcock to Return to Coach the Dallas Stars

Shall we party like it’s 1999?

Wow – the rumors are true! The former Stars coach is the future Stars coach, according to multiple sources.

Gotta love this tweet:

Congrats Ken Hitchcock on the @DallasStars head coach job. My schedule is pretty open. — Mike Modano (@9modano) April 12, 2017

The Stars announced that Lindy Ruff won’t return after a disappointing season. Hitchcock was released by the St. Louis Blues in February and had previously said he’d retire at the end of the just completed season. But…

Not so fast.

Hitchcock is fourth all-time as far as wins and spent seven seasons with the Stars to begin his NHL coaching career.

Winning that Stanley Cup at the end of the century!