Man Detained By Police For Flying Drone Outside Kendall Jenner’s Home

A man was detained by police outside of Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home for flying a drone.

Kendall Jenner Has Drone Scare at Hollywood Hills Crib, Cops Called (VIDEO + PHOTO) https://t.co/1bRsDeVkZ2 pic.twitter.com/28cUA7V6WS — Dominic Idagu (@dombrainbox) April 11, 2017

Her security team immediately apprehended the gentleman and called LAPD. They inspected the man and his drone, although they did not find anything suspicious and let him go. Had he been flying the drine over her house without a proper license, he could have been cited.

Jenner’s security team has been on high alert lately after the reality star had over $200K stolen from her house last month, along with a trespasser who followed her into her driveway last summer.

It is unknown, at this point, if Jenner was home at the time of the incident.

Via TMZ