United Passenger Dr. David Dao Refuses To Leave His Seat And Taunts Police In New Video

April 12, 2017 1:00 PM By Blake Powers
New video released on United Airlines Chicago passenger Dr. David Dao shows officers talking with Dao, who refuses to leave his seat.

“I won’t go. I’m physician, have to work tomorrow, 8 o’clock,” Dao says in the new video. He even tells police they will have to drag him from the plane, telling them he will sue the airline if they take him to jail.

Does this video change what you think about the situation? Let us know in the comments below.

