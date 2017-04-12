Sofia Vergara Shares A Makeup Free, Sick Selfie

April 12, 2017 6:08 AM By Rebekah Black
Sofia Vergara is drop dead gorgeous…even when she’s sick and completely makeup free.

Fun Fact! Life isn’t fair. The proof is in Sofia Vergara’s sick selfie, which she was more than willing to share on Instagram. The Modern Family actress was held up in bed all day yesterday while running a 102 degree fever. Apparently, she got sick from shooting scenes in the rain.

Not only does she look amazing, but she seems to love her flushed pink fever cheeks. She even asked Cover Girl to recreate her glow. And threw in that she would never survive the TV show Naked and Afraid.

Luckily, Sofia did manage to get some hot soup to make her feel better.

Sopa de enfermo🤧#lefaltañame!😩#enbevhillsnohayvitualla

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

You know her hubby, Joe Manganiello, was taking good care of her. We’d like to think he made this soup from scratch!

