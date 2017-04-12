Star Wars: Rouge One Gets An Honest Trailer

April 12, 2017 7:45 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: David Rancken, David's Dateline, honest trailer, rogue one, screen junkies, star wars

Star Wars Rogue One just came out on DVD and BluRay this week. So what better way to celebrate than with an Honest Trailer!

Yes, the guys at Screen Junkies have been hard at work, just trying to find the flaws in Rogue One. As you know it’s the first standalone film in the Star Wars universe, so it’s totally fine to trash it.

Basically, it’s just a rehash of everything from the original Star Wars films. It’s the most money anyone has ever spent to fill in a plot hole. If you’re into file formats, you will love this film.

Enjoy!

 

