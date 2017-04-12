The Founder Of The J. Geils Band Has Passed Away At The Age Of 71

Another sad day for KLUV and the rest of the music industry. The founder of the J. Geils Band has passed away.

John Warren Geils, Jr. was found dead in his Massachusetts home sometime on Tuesday. He was 71-years-old. As for the details surrounding his death, we don’t know a whole lot. Police say there is nothing suspicious surrounding his death.

So far the band has not posted any kind of a tribute on social media, however, there was a post on their website along with a picture simply saying…

“RIP Jay Geils 1946-2017”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Geils’ family and friends during this difficult time.