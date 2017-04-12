United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz Speaks Out For The First Time Concerning Chicago Passenger Dragging Incident

This morning, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz spoke with ABC News concerning the United/Chicago airlines incident with passenger Dr. David Dao.

“This can never and will never happen again on a United Airlines flight,” Munoz said.

Munoz also said that he was “ashamed” over the incident. He also apologized to Dr. Dao, his customers, and his employees.

He also vowed that a situation like this would never happen again on a United flight.

The CEO expressed that his initial statement on the subject fell short of expressing what he and the rest of the company was feeling over the situation.

Munoz also touched on what went wrong in this situation, and stated that policies at his airlines need to change.

Do his statements change the way you feel about United? Let us know in the comments below.

