Walmart’s New Tactic To Further Compete With Amazon

Walmart is stepping up it’s battle with Amazon, as reported by CBS 11.

Beginning next week, Walmart.com will offer approximately 10,000 items at discounted prices for customers willing to pickup their purchases at a Walmart store. This way, the company will avoid shipping to homes.

By June, Walmart plans to offer over 1,000,000 discounted items with the same in-store pickup plan.

In addition, Walmart plans to reduce FREE shipping time to 2 days on 2,000,000 of it’s most popular items, including essentials, toys and electronics.

