Want To Be In The Next Star Wars Movie? How About A Sleepover At Skywalker Ranch? Enter This Raffle And Live Out Your Childhood Dreams!

Now is the chance to live out your childhood dreams.

Star Wars and Omaze, a company that raises money for non-profits, have partnered to offer incredible prizes and experiences that all Star Wars fans would surely enjoy.

Three grand prizes are offered for fans to bid on. The first prize is a sleepover at Skywalker Ranch, which includes a tour of the VIP Ranch including a journey through the Star Wars archives. The second prize includes a tour of the set of the upcoming Han Solo film, along with a chance to actually be in the movie! Lastly, the third grand prize includes joining the entire cast of the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, where you will get to walk the red carpet and attend the movie’s after-party!

And ONE lucky fan wins ALL THREE prizes!

Depending on how much you donate to enter the raffle, you can win plenty of smaller prizes as well, including t-shirts, posters, and autographed memorabilia.

You can check out a full list of prizes HERE!

The money collected will be donated to UNICEF and the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Via ABC