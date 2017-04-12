WATCH: Transformers: The Last Knight – Trailer (2017) Official – Paramount Pictures

April 12, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
When all seems lost, a few brave souls can save everything we’ve ever known.

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.

Transformers is coming to theatres June 2017!
Directed by Michael Bay
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Isabella Moner, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro

*Wow! Talk about re-energizing the franchise with a marquee cast!

