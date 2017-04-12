Why A United Boycott Might Not Work

The PR nightmare that United Airlines has found itself in this week, after deciding to “re-accommodate” one of it’s passengers by having him dragged off the plane, has left many customers calling for a boycott of the company. However, due to many recent airline mergers a United boycott might not work.

The Washington Post is reporting that in some areas, United actually owns over 50% of the market share. Making it incredibly hard for passengers to find affordable flights or even a flight at all.

According to the report, Houston will have the toughest time with a boycott with United owning 51.54% of their market share.

Other airports where travelers could have an issue finding a non-Untied flight include Washington Dulles, San Francisco, Chicago O’Hare, Denver, Los Angeles, Boston, and a few others. You can see the complete list right HERE.

Fortunately for people in DFW boycotting United we aren’t on the list, however nationally the boycott might not be successful.

Especially when you consider that the biggest deciding factor for most travelers is which airline has the lowest airfare.