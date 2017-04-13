Burger King Forced To Remove Editing From The Whopper’s Wiki Page After Their New Ad Uses Google Home

Mission accomplished! Burger King’s Whopper has gone viral thanks to a little help from Google Home and Wikipedia.

In what some might consider a pretty genius ad campaign, Burger King’s latest commercial enlisted the help of Google Home to explain the Whopper to customers. Since fifteen seconds isn’t enough time to list off all the great qualities of the burger…BK turned to the intrawebs.

Here’s the catch, Google Home reads directly from the Whopper’s Wiki page! As we all know, anyone can edit Wikipedia. Oooops. Of course people went crazy editing the Wiki page, adding things like rats and toenails to the description of the burger.

However, in less than twenty-four hours Google has already turned off the feature and Burger King has removed the editing feature from their Wikipedia pages. You can click HERE to see some of those revisions (just click on prev on the left hand side of the page).

Well, it was fun while it lasted.