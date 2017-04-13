Company Sorts 200,000 Packages A Day With The Help Of Tiny Robots

April 13, 2017 5:41 AM By Rebekah Black
Robots are the future whether we like the idea or not.

Other countries like Japan and China are already using a massive amount of bots in the real world. For example, there’s a package delivery company in China who sorts 200,000 packages a day with the help of tiny little robots.

They look like Roombas, but instead of vacuuming, they sort packages by reading bar codes. Each bar codes tells the robot exactly where to drop off the package. Plus, at the end of the work day, they dock themselves for a recharge!

So cool!

