David Bowie’s ‘Lazarus’ Musical Gets Virtual Reality Treatment

By Robyn Collins

Fans can experience David Bowie’s Lazarus like never before. The stage show is coming to virtual reality.

Related: David Bowie’s Home and Piano for Sale

The show, which starred Michael C. Hall, concluded it’s run in London earlier this year, which is why this latest development is such good news for Bowie fans.

The material will be screened April 30, during the V&A’s 2017 Performance Festival. At the presentation, the recording process will be explained and festival-goers will be able to watch the show through a VR headset.