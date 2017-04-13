Little Girl Doesn’t Quite Understand How A Carousel Works

April 13, 2017 7:31 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: carousel, Dragging, Little Girl, viral video

This has been the longest week ever AND it’s only Thursday! We still have one more full day of work until the weekend. Booooooo!

We can’t be the only ones feeling this way. So what can we do to lift your spirits? What can we say to help you get through the rest of this week? Well, we’ve got just thing!

It’s this week’s viral video…a little girl who doesn’t quite understand how you’re supposed to ride the carousel. Normally, you sit on top of the horses as the carousel goes around and around and around. Sienna here, opted the lay on the ground and just hold on.

Hahahahaha!

