Physics Professor Tries To Ruin Snowflakes For Everyone, Proves They Can Be Identical

April 13, 2017 8:09 AM
True or false? No two snowflakes are alike.

Apparently, that’s false. It’s all a lie. We feel so deceived!

Leave it to science to ruin snowflakes for everyone. Physics professor, Ken Libbrecht started making snowflakes in his lab from scratch. What he discovered  is that under controlled temperatures, identical twin snowflakes were pretty common.

However, in nature it’s a whole different story. Since conditions are not constant and each snowflake has a different path through the clouds, this accounts for each snowflake to be slightly different from the next.

Whew! Thank goodness winter snow isn’t completely ruined. Identical snowflakes aren’t impossible, but the odds of finding two in nature is few and far between.

