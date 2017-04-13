Rebekah Reviews: Gifted

If you’re looking for a good movie this weekend…go see Gifted.

I’ll be the first to admit that I wasn’t sold on Gifted based on the trailer. But in my world, when I don’t like the trailer, I usually end up loving the movie. Which is exactly what happened here.

The story revolves around a little girl named Mary, who is played by newcomer McKenna Grace. She is a math genius just like her mother who died when she was a baby. Without giving too much of the plot away, Mary is being raised by her Uncle Frank, played by Chris Evans. He knows she’s smart, but he wants her to have a normal life…learning and playing with kids her own age. Long story short, grandma who hasn’t been around in years, finds out Mary is smart just like her daughter. Rather than just being a grandmother to this little girl, basically tries to profit off of her. You get the idea of how this plays out.

This movie can be summed up in one sentence and it comes from a moment in the movie. Mary is talking with a family counselor mandated by the court system when she says…

“He (Frank) loved me before I was ever good at math.”

I’m not sure that’s the exact quote, but you will be mush. If you haven’t figured it our by now…WARNING! This movie is an emotional roller coaster. Thankfully, the intense emotional moments are followed up with cute cutaways to Fred the one-eyed cat! So when you start crying, look for Fred immediately.

As for the acting, everyone in this movie is great. It’s nice to see a different role for Captain America, as well as Jenny Slate, who we know from Saturday Night Live. Octavia Spencer is amazing in everything she does. But we have to talk about McKenna Grace!!!

I’ve said this a million times…a kid can make or break a movie. If you need an example of that, check out “Heaven Is For Real.” Sorry, but not sorry. That kid was terrible. Not the case with McKenna Grace. She’s honestly one of the best child actors I’ve ever seen on screen!

I give Gifted 1+1+1+1+1 out of 5 stars. Get it? It’s a math joke! Because the movie is about math. Is this thing on?

Side note, if you like the movie 500 Days of Summer, you will probably like Gifted too. Both films are directed by Marc Webb.