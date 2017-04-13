Star Wars: The Force Awakens Gets The Bad Lip Reading Treatment

The fine folks with Bad Lip Reading have done it again. They’ve chosen Star Wars: The Force Awakens as their most recent victim.

Before we get into the details, we have to tell you that this episode has a special guest star…Mark Hamill! Listen closely, he’s the voice of Han Solo. Surprisingly, he sounds a lot like Harrison Ford.

Obviously the focus here is on Han Solo, who they make out to be a miserable person. Chewbacca has a weird romantic scene with an older woman. As for Kylo Ren…well, he’s making Silence of the Lambs references to Rey.

Enjoy!