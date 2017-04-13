Star Wars: The Force Awakens Gets The Bad Lip Reading Treatment

April 13, 2017 6:37 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: bad lip reading, Chewbacca, David's Dateline, Han Solo, kylo ren, Mark Hamill, rey, star wars, The Force Awakens

The fine folks with Bad Lip Reading have done it again. They’ve chosen Star Wars: The Force Awakens as their most recent victim.

Before we get into the details, we have to tell you that this episode has a special guest star…Mark Hamill! Listen closely, he’s the voice of Han Solo. Surprisingly, he sounds a lot like Harrison Ford.

Obviously the focus here is on Han Solo, who they make out to be a miserable person. Chewbacca has a weird romantic scene with an older woman. As for Kylo Ren…well, he’s making Silence of the Lambs references to Rey.

Enjoy!

