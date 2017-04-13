The ’90s Tamagotchi Toy Is BACK!

April 13, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Bandai, Japan, New Tamagotchi, Tamagotchi

In the ’90s, the Japanese made Tamagotchi was a very popular toy.

A Tamagotchi has to be taken care of (fed, bathed, etc.) in order for it to survive.

Fast-forward to now!

 

Japanese toymaker Bandai, is re-releasing the famous electronic toy pet!

The new design is very similar to it’s predecessor, but half the size.

The new Tamagotchi is currently being offered in Japan and sales are BOOMING! With that in mind, it’s inevitable for it to be in U.S. stores… asap!

Two years ago, “Kids React To Toys” featured the Tamagotchi…

So, think you, your kid, or your grand kid will want a Tamagotchi?

