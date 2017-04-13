United Airlines To Reimburse Every Passenger On Flight 3411, Install New Policies For Police On Flights

Looks like United Airlines is about to start their massive quest to gain some good PR again.

United CEO Oscar Munoz felt “ashamed” when he watched the video of physician David Dao being forcibly removed from flight 3411 by Chicago police officer, and promised to immediately review the airline’s passenger-removal policy. Munoz apologized to Dao, his family, and everybody on the plane who witnessed the abysmal scene. Munoz said, “That is not who our family at United is. This will never happen again on a United flight. That’s my promise.”

That promise is beginning to take shape. Now, law enforcement will not be involved in removing a “booked, paid, seated passenger.” As Munoz says, “We can’t do that.” Also, every passenger on flight 3411 will be receiving full compensation equal to the cost of their ticket. The passengers can take their compensation in the form of cash, travel credits, or miles.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is currently reviewing the matter to see if United violated any rules pertaining to overselling flights.

Via NBC DFW