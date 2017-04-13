Watch The 1st Trailer For “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”

April 13, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: "The Hitman's Bodyguard", Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson

WARNING: Trailer Contains Explicit Language

According to IMDB, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. JacksonSalma Hayek and Gary Oldman, is about the world’s top bodyguard… who gets a new client… a hit man! The assassin must testify at the International Court of Justice and in order for him to get to trial on time, he and his bodyguard must put their differences to the side and work together!

The Hitman’s Bodyguard… in theaters… Friday Aug. 18!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

