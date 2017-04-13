Watch The 1st Trailer For “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”

WARNING: Trailer Contains Explicit Language

According to IMDB, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek and Gary Oldman, is about the world’s top bodyguard… who gets a new client… a hit man! The assassin must testify at the International Court of Justice and in order for him to get to trial on time, he and his bodyguard must put their differences to the side and work together!

The Hitman’s Bodyguard… in theaters… Friday Aug. 18!

