Wild Horse Attacks Alligator in Florida

April 13, 2017 10:39 AM
Of course something like this happened in Florida.

Only the most exotic and crazy animal videos come out of Florida, this time it involves a horse drop kicking an alligator. The video shows a group of people at the Paynes Prairie State Park in Micanopy where a small band of horses are in some brush with an alligator near by and one leaves the pack to get rid of the gator. One of the bystanders notified the reserve to check on the animals, and that there were no signs of bleeding or distress from the horse or gator. Check out the intense video below.

