Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: April 14-16

Here are “98.7K-LUV’s Top 9 Thangs To Do This Weekend.”

Click each link to learn more!

Friday

Friday – Sunday

Saturday

Mud Bug Bash at Levitt Pavilion for The Performing Arts in Arlington

Saturday – Sunday

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden will host The Iris Show and Flowercade

Now – May 29

Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds in Waxahachie – offers interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style set in the days of King Henry VIII! Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for a king. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events. Congratulations to all our 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!

Now – June 9

Now – July 3

Food Truck Friday at Firewheel Town Center – according to their Facebook page, “Food Truck Friday’s at Firewheel Town Center are back! After the huge success of 2016’s series we have decided to bring the Food Trucks back for the 2017 series!It all begins on March 10th from 5pm-8pm in the park next to the fountain with some of DFW’s Tastiest Food Trucks! A full list of trucks will be released soon so save the date! Its time to dive into some delicious food truck cuisine! Food Trucks Participating:

Rick’s Smokehouse BBQ

The Butcher’s Son

Fried Pies For All

Elite BBQ & Catering

Bombay Chop Stix

Cousin’s Maine Lobster from NBC’s Shark Tank

Chilito Pikin

The Egg Stand

The Guava Tree Truck from Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race For Vendor Opportunities please contact the Marketing Department at hconner@simon.com and stephen.richardson@simon.com”

