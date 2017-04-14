Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: April 14-16

Here are “98.7K-LUV’s Top 9 Thangs To Do This Weekend.”
Click each link to learn more!
Friday
Friday – Sunday
Saturday
Saturday – Sunday
- The Fort Worth Botanic Garden will host The Iris Show and Flowercade
Now – May 29
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds in Waxahachie – offers interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style set in the days of King Henry VIII! Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for a king. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events. Congratulations to all our 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!
Now – June 9
Now – July 3
- Food Truck Friday at Firewheel Town Center – according to their Facebook page, “Food Truck Friday’s at Firewheel Town Center are back! After the huge success of 2016’s series we have decided to bring the Food Trucks back for the 2017 series!It all begins on March 10th from 5pm-8pm in the park next to the fountain with some of DFW’s Tastiest Food Trucks! A full list of trucks will be released soon so save the date! Its time to dive into some delicious food truck cuisine! Food Trucks Participating:
Rick’s Smokehouse BBQ
The Butcher’s Son
Fried Pies For All
Elite BBQ & Catering
Bombay Chop Stix
Cousin’s Maine Lobster from NBC’s Shark Tank
Chilito Pikin
The Egg Stand
The Guava Tree Truck from Food Network’s The Great Food Truck RaceFor Vendor Opportunities please contact the Marketing Department at hconner@simon.com and stephen.richardson@simon.com”
Enjoy the weekend while listening to 98.7K-LUV!
Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP