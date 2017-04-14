Damon Wayans Jr. On Looking Exactly Like His Dad: I Don’t Sweat It, Everybody Gets Us Confused

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, try heading to Arlington to see comedian Damon Wayans Jr. at the Arlington Improv. He’ll be performing tonight, Friday at 8:00PM and 10:30PM, as well as Saturday night.

We’ve had Damon on the show but before, but it’s been a while. So it was a nice surprise that he made some time to call us this morning. We talked about everything, including the whole United Airlines drama. Don’t worry, he did not take a UA plane into DFW.

As for work, Damon is keeping busy. He’s got a couple of new TV show on the horizon. He’s actually teamed up with Seth Rogen for a new Sci-Fi show called Singularity. He’s also working on an animated series loosely based on his childhood. Not to mention he’s getting ready to shoot a standup special.

As you probably already know, Damon comes from a pretty famous family. His father is Damon Wayans who stars in the TV series Lethal Weapon. Let’s be honest…they look exactly alike. Even fans get them confused, but Damon doesn’t sweat it.

Go see Damon Wayans Jr. this weekend at the Arlington Improv!