Here’s What You Can Expect From “Spark: A Space Tail”, “Tommy’s Honour” and “The Fate Of The Furious”

Spark: A Space Tail – PG

Thirteen years ago the power-mad General Zhong seized control of Planet Bana, tearing it to pieces in the process. Enter Spark and his friends, Chunk and Vix, who learn of Zhong’s plan to take over the universe. If Zhong is able to harness the power of an ancient beast known as the Kraken, he’ll have history’s deadliest weapon at his fingertips. And it’s up to Spark and his friends to stop him. An action-packed space-odyssey filled with humor and heart, SPARK is the story of a boy who embarks on an epic adventure, and in the process discovers his rightful place in the universe.

Critics: “0”!

Blake: great to know the voices of Patrick Stewart, Jessica Biel, Hillary Swank and Susan Sarandon are in this feature, but not great to know… NO critics have taken the time to voice their opinion, which could very well mean… it’s a bomb… and not “the bomb”. Onward.

Tommy’s Honour – PG

Set against the early days of the sport and stunning landscape of Scotland, Tommy’s Honour is based on the intimate and powerfully moving true story of the challenging relationship between “Old” Tom Morris (BAFTA winner Peter Mullan) and “Young” Tommy Morris (Jack Lowden, Dunkirk, 71, Denial), the dynamic father-son team who ushered in the modern game of golf. As their fame grew exponentially, Tom and Tommy, Scotland’s Golf Royalty, were touched by drama and personal tragedy. At first matching his father’s success, Tommy’s talent and fame grew to outshine his father’s accomplishments as founder of the Open Championship in 1860, his stellar playing record, and his reputation as the local caddie master, greens keeper and club & ball maker. In contrast to his public persona, Tommy’s inner turmoil ultimately led him to rebel against the aristocracy who gave him opportunity, led by The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews chief Alexander Boothby (Sam Neill, Jurassic Park, The Piano), and the parents who shunned his passionate relationship with his girlfriend-then-wife Meg Drinnen (Ophelia Lovibond, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Man Up).

Critics: if golf and it’s history interest you, 64% of critics like this film, and feel you will too!

Blake: my sources say whether your a golfer or not, you may very well enjoy this real-life based story. Please take your balls out of your pockets before walking up to concessions. You don’t want to frighten the teens working there.

The Fate Of The Furious – PG-13

The latest installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise welcomes Oscar-winning actresses Charlize Theron (Cipher), the latest villain to torment Dominic Toretto and his crew, and the wonderful Helen Mirren!

Fast 8 also stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Kurt Russell, Elsa Pataky, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jason Statham, and Scott Eastwood.

Directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton).

Critics: The Fate of the Furious opens a new chapter in the franchise, fueled by the same infectious cast chemistry and over-the-top action fans have come to expect, per Rottentomatoes.com. 65% LIKE

Blake: my sources say The Fate Of The Furious will bang at the box-office… but not long term. After 8 movies in the franchise, the possibility of ‘calling-it-a-day’, seems very possible, unless a new and even more compelling direction is taken. Consider watching it during an afternoon matinee, and calling that part of your day, well spent, in more than one way.

