Why hunt Easter eggs this year when you could be hunting Pokemons.

If you thought the Pokemon GO craze was over, you would be wrong. In fact, they’ve created a special edition just in time for Easter. It’s going to be an Eggstravaganza! Actually, the event started last night at 9PM. You can catch these Easter specific pokemons up until April 29th at 9PM.

Get Egg-cited! The Pokémon GO Eggstravaganza is nearly here. https://t.co/iCHpCs2j8u pic.twitter.com/7C8uMxWUzs — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 13, 2017

The game also offers up some new characters, more candy from eggs, and double XP.

Happy hunting!