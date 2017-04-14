Starbucks Might Be Launching A Unicorn Frappuccino

April 14, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: starbucks, Unicorn Frappuccino

I can finally admit I believe in unicorns!  At least when I’m talking about frappuccinos at Starbucks.

It’s pink and blue and looks like it might be covered with edible glitter.  Check it out below.

From rumors of “Unicorn Dust” to pink powder (apparently with a short shelf life: seven days) showing up at Starbucks stores (and featured throughout social media), sources say it might hit stores on Monday (April 17th).  It allegedly tastes tangy, too: a little like Skittles Tropical.

I’d try it!

Source: Seventeen

