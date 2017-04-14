Woman Cuts Holes In The Fence So Her Neighbor’s Dog Can Get A Better View

April 14, 2017 9:01 AM By Rebekah Black
Meet the cutest nosy neighbor on Earth! Her name is Penny, A German Shepherd, who is infatuated with her neighbor! So much so, that every day she would get caught looking through the cracks of the fence.

As you probably already know, it isn’t easy to spy on people looking through those tiny cracks. You need eye holes! So, this particular neighbor did the unthinkable and cut out three notches in the fence…two for the pup’s eyes and one for the pup’s nose.

Looks like Penny is pretty happy about her peepholes.

