VIDEO UPDATE: Watch April The Giraffe Gave Birth This Morning

April 15, 2017 10:15 AM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, april the giraffe, April The Giraffe Gives Birth!

For two months, millions have been watching the live stream of 15-year-old April the giraffe at Harpursville NY’s Animal Adventure Park, waiting… for the special day… the day she would give birth to her calf.

This morning, just before 9 a.m., April… did exactly that, according to CBS 11.

At birth, giraffes generally drop more than 5ft to the ground, but don’t worry… they usually stand within 30 minutes, even running with their mommy within 10 hours.

Congratulations to Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, their entire staff, plus of course… April!

Stay up on fun, interesting and even weird stories by following me at www.facebook.com/BlakePowers, and on Twitter at @BlakePowersRdio and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live