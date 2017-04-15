VIDEO UPDATE: Watch April The Giraffe Gave Birth This Morning

For two months, millions have been watching the live stream of 15-year-old April the giraffe at Harpursville NY’s Animal Adventure Park, waiting… for the special day… the day she would give birth to her calf.

This morning, just before 9 a.m., April… did exactly that, according to CBS 11.

At birth, giraffes generally drop more than 5ft to the ground, but don’t worry… they usually stand within 30 minutes, even running with their mommy within 10 hours.

Congratulations to Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, their entire staff, plus of course… April!

