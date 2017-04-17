Amazon Is Looking To Fill 5,000 New Work-From-Home Jobs: Want One?

Instead of getting caught in traffic on one of DFW’s miles of highways on the way to work…what would you think of a commute that involves putting on your slippers, and walking across the bedroom to get your laptop?

It sounds like Amazon is making it happen. In a Press Release earlier this month, Amazon Vice President Tom Weiland announced the e-commerce giant is looking to fill 5,000 new jobs over the next year (wages would be “competitive”). The reason? Lots of people want or need a flexible job: and Amazon is happy to empower talented people…no matter where their address falls on the map.

The positions are mostly in the company’s Virtual Customer Service program: employees would become work-from-home customer service agents. One of the coolest parts? If you work more than 20 hours a week, they’ll hook you up with life and disability insurance, dental and vision insurance (with premiums fully paid by Amazon), and funding toward medical insurance. But there’s more! Employees can also choose to take part in the Amazon Career Choice program: where the company pays 95% of your tuition (for in-demand fields, specifically). Dang!

Here’s the link to Amazon’s employment website: http://www.amazondelivers.jobs/

Good luck!

Source: Working Mother