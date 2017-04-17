Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Big Money Divorce: Who Get’s What?

Currently, Ben and Jen are getting along well. Ben is casually dating someone, moving into a new house, and as one source told TMZ, “He’s ready to move on.”

Jen still cares very much for Ben. However being his rehab is over, she too feels it’s time for them to go their separate ways.

As far as the financial aspect of their divorce is concerned, due to not having a prenup, they have a major task ahead in splitting their assets. Rumor has it, they’ve amassed a fortune, which means everything must be appraised, sold or split.

Their divorce will take 6 months or more due to the above.

According to Celebritynetworth, Ben is worth approximately $105,000,000 and Jennifer Garner is worth $60,000,000.

Imagine having to decide the best way to split $165 mil? Who gets the Pacific Pallisades mansion, and who get’s the Batman suit? Hope they decide together, versus a court.

Nice to know Ben and Jen were seen at Easter church services in the L.A. area. Hopefully their friendship will continue.

