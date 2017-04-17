Buc-ee’s To Open First Location Outside Of Texas

Everybody’s favorite road trip detour with the cleanest bathrooms in the world is expanding outside of Texas!

Trying to explain Buc-ee's to non-Texans is hard. "It's huge and the bathrooms are legit and there's also a beaver." — Texas Humor (@TexasHumor) March 10, 2016

Buc-ee’s is set to open a brand new location in Daytona, Florida, joining the 32 other locations already established inside of the Lone Star State. Along with 120 gas pumps, and enough snacks, kolaches, and beaver nuggets to fill the store’s 50,000 square feet, the Florida location will also feature “Florida products that Floridians will love” according to Jeff Nadalo, the company’s general counsel.

Construction on a new location usually takes about nine months, although Nadalo said they currently do not have a timetable when the Daytona location will be open.

Via News-Journal