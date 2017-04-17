Kanye West Dressed Up As The Easter Bunny For His Kids

Good dad or whipped by Kim? Ok, ok, we’re going with good dad on this one.

Rapper Kanye West loves his kids. How much? Enough to put aside the “bad boy”rep and put on an Easter bunny costume on Sunday afternoon. Of course Kim shared the pics on Instagram, calling Kanye…”Dadye.”

Dadye 🐰🤣🐰 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Yes, that’s North tight there in the middle showing no fear of the Easter bunny. Perhaps she knew it was dad? Kim made sure to get a selfie with her hubby too.

🐰 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

And to prove that they’re just like all other families on Easter, they got a family photo!

Easter 2017 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

OMG! Saint is getting so big!