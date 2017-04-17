Melissa McCarthy Returns As Sean Spicer In Full Easter Bunny Costume On SNL

Believe it or not, but Press Secretary Sean Spicer was once the White House Easter bunny.

Let us never forget that @PressSec Sean Spicer was once the White House #Easter bunny. pic.twitter.com/eTIBMJX3e5 — Joe Miragliotta (@JoesDaily) April 16, 2017

As expected, Saturday Night Live never forgets. This week, SNL showed no mercy for Spicey. That’s right, Melissa McCarthy was back for another epic guest appearance as Sean Spicer, dressed in full bunny costume!

Now we would like to tell you Spicey spoke a message of hope this Easter, but instead basically told everyone to enjoy their last Easter on Earth, then proceeded to get in a giant Easter Egg and run over stuff.

Enjoy!