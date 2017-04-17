Melissa McCarthy Returns As Sean Spicer In Full Easter Bunny Costume On SNL

April 17, 2017 7:10 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: Easter Bunny, Melissa McCarthy, press secretary, saturday nigth live, sean spicer, SNL

Believe it or not, but Press Secretary Sean Spicer was once the White House Easter bunny.

As expected, Saturday Night Live never forgets. This week, SNL showed no mercy for Spicey. That’s right, Melissa McCarthy was back for another epic guest appearance as Sean Spicer, dressed in full bunny costume!

Now we would like to tell you Spicey spoke a message of hope this Easter, but instead basically told everyone to enjoy their last Easter on Earth, then proceeded to get in a giant Easter Egg and run over stuff.

Enjoy!

 

 

