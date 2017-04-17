Police Search Warrants Of Prince’s Home Reveal Drugs Throughout The House

We are just 5 days away from April 21st… and a year ago that day… Prince died from an overdose of the pain reliever, Fentanyl.

Now, Minnesota authorities have released search warrants of his home, which contained pills scattered throughout, according to TMZ. The pills were found in bags and envelopes.

Documents reflect TMZ’s reports of Prince’s bodyguard visiting a Walgreen’s pharmacy the day before Prince’s death, to fill prescriptions, including Percocet.

Police found a suitecase with the name “Peter Bravestrong” (a Prince alias), which contained pill bottles, plus lyrics for Prince’s hit, “U Got The Look.”

