Prince Harry Opens Up About His Mother’s Death, Says He “Refused To Think About His Mum, Because Why Would That Help?”

Prince Harry was just 12-years-old when his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car accident. It’s hard to imagine what that must have felt like, especially for someone so young.

For the first time, Prince Harry, while doing a mental health podcast for The Telegraph, opened up about his mother and how he spent the last 20 years trying not to even think about her. Prince Harry said…

“My way of dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand and refusing to ever think about my mum, because why would that help? It’s not going to bring her back. I was a typical 20, 25, 28 year old, running around going ‘life is great — well, life is fine.’ But there was all this grief I’d never processed that came to the forefront.”

Harry also credits his brother for pushing him to get help. Prince William would say…

“This is not right, this is not normal — you need to talk about stuff. It’s not normal to think that nothing’s affected you.”

But it wasn’t until Harry almost had a complete breakdown that he sought professional help. His counseling has also encouraged him to make a difference in this world.