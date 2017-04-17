“The Fate Of The Furious” Overtakes “Star Wars” For Biggest Worldwide Opening Of All Time

If early estimates hold when the final numbers are tabulated later today, the latest installment in the The Fast and the Furious franchise will become a global record holder.

The Fate of the Furious earned an estimated $532.5 million in its debut over the Easter weekend, including $100.2 million domestically and a $432.2 million overseas. If the numbers hold, Fast 8 will eclipse Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the biggest worldwide opening off all time. The 7th installment in the Star Wars franchise earned $529 million worldwide during its opening weekend.

Universal international distribution chief Duncan Clark commented that “This franchise is showing no sign of wear and tear. Fate of the Furious is satisfying audiences on many different levels.” Universal domestic distribution president Nick Carpou added, “Considering this is the second-highest opening domestically out of eight films speaks to the fact that people continue to be interested in the storyline.” Furious 7 had the franchises biggest domestic opening, earning $147 million its first weekend.

Via Hollywood Reporter