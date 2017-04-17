The Weirdest Outfits From Coachella 2017

Coachella is one of the biggest music festivals of the year. Not only that, but it’s become a celebrity hot spot as well fashion statement.

For the most part, anything goes. You will see everything from 70s inspired attire to nearly naked. So we’ve found some of our favorite outfits from this year’s festival…and by favorite we mean some of the weirdest outfits we’ve ever seen!

Let’s start with Rihanna, who was head to toe sparkles!

phresh out. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit " A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

Then there’s Katy Perry, who went with a sports bra theme.

Thank Goddess ✨💫🌙 📸@janellshirtcliff A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

been doing this since before you were a bloop in the womb A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

Vanessa Hudgens went with more of a hippie look.

🍾🌵🌴🌞 @lemeridienhotels #marriotXcoachella A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Day2 #Coachella A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

And then there’s Kylie Jenner, who went with a desert theme…snake print.

How cool is this party we are hosting with @bumble? It's snowing in the desert! Having the best time here at the #WinterBumbleland party! #ad ❄🌴🐝 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Meanwhile Kendall Jenner was wearing some sort of sequin sleeve.

having so much fun at the @bumble #WinterBumbleland party, hosting with my sister #ad ❄🌴🐝 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

And finally we have Sophie Turner, who went full bandana jacket on us.

sophie turner attending nylon's midnight garden party at coachella pic.twitter.com/s9RfN0H0iO — sophie turner news (@badpostsophie) April 15, 2017

Let us know if we missed anything!