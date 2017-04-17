The Weirdest Outfits From Coachella 2017

Coachella is one of the biggest music festivals of the year. Not only that, but it’s become a celebrity hot spot as well fashion statement.
For the most part, anything goes. You will see everything from 70s inspired attire to nearly naked. So we’ve found some of our favorite outfits from this year’s festival…and by favorite we mean some of the weirdest outfits we’ve ever seen!
Let’s start with Rihanna, who was head to toe sparkles!
Then there’s Katy Perry, who went with a sports bra theme.
Vanessa Hudgens went with more of a hippie look.
And then there’s Kylie Jenner, who went with a desert theme…snake print.
Meanwhile Kendall Jenner was wearing some sort of sequin sleeve.
And finally we have Sophie Turner, who went full bandana jacket on us.
Let us know if we missed anything!