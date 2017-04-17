TV vs. Other Electronic Devices: Which Do Kids Like More?

CBS 11 reports according to a new Nielsen study from 4th quarter 2016, viewers age 2-11 averaged around 17 hours of “live” (not time-shifted) TV each week, a drop of 90 minutes per week from a year previous. Interestingly enough, viewing for kids on other devices (other than a TV), was about 4.5 hours per week.

Children still prefer watching programs on television, however according to Jane Gould, Disney Channel Sr. VP for Consumer Insights, “It’s important for us to be in all the OTHER places where they are, as well.”

Weeks before Disney’s new young-adult comedy/drama “Andi Mack” debuted on the Disney Channel April 7, the series was available for sampling on the Disney Channel app, Disney.com, Disney Channel YouTube, iTunes, Amazon and Google Play. Subsequently, approx. 9,000,000 watched it!

Steaming outlets Netflix, Hulu and Amazon are also focused on garnering viewership, but across the demographic spectrum. Netflix director of global kids content Andy Yeatman says, “About half of our members around the world watch kids’ content on a regular basis. So it’s a very large, engaged audience.” Yeatman also noted, “Between new and returning series last year, we added 35 new seasons of kids’ originals.”

Currently, Nickelodeon has (6) on-demand platforms. They went from 500 new episodes per season to 700 this season.

TV is still the most popular way for kids to consume programming, but that is changing, and quickly. Now it comes to, how much should they be allowed to watch, period. Do children continue being pacified with TV?

Parents… good luck!

