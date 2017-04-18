Alice Cooper to Reunite with Original Band Members for One Show

By Abby Hassler

Alice Cooper announced he will reunite with original band members Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway and Neal Smith, for one concert on his “Spend the Night with Alice Cooper” U.S. tour, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

The four musicians will participate in a “mini-set” at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville May 14. Cooper confirmed no other reunion sets are planned for his 2017 tour.

Related: Paris Jackson: Alice Cooper is a ‘Total Bae’

“With so many musicians, songwriter and producer friends here, as well as great rock fans who come to our concerts, it’s special to be performing with Neal, Michael and Dennis in Nashville for them,” Cooper said.

“Alice Cooper” was originally the name of the band that featured Cooper (whose real name is Vincent Furnier), Bruce, Dunaway, Smith and the late guitarist Glen Buxton; all five musicians were included in Cooper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Cooper started working without his bandmates in 1975 but reunited with them in the studio in 2016 to collaborate on his next album. The record is slated for release this year.

Check out Cooper’s full tour itinerary below.



04/21 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

04/22 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena

04/23 – Springfield, IL @ Prairie Capital Convention Center

04/25 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Municipal Auditorium

04/26 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

04/27 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

04/29 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center

05/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theater

05/03 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center Music Hall

05/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

05/06 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

05/07 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

05/08 – San Antonio, TX @ H-E-B Performance Hall At The Tobin Center

05/10 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center

05/11 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium

05/13 – Columbia, SC @ Koger Center for the Arts

05/14 – Nashville, TN @ TPAC

05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

06/07 – Appleton, WI @ Thrivent Financial Hall At Fox Cities PAC

06/08 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheatre

06/09 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheatre

06/12 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre Denver

06/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall

06/16 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Amphitheatre

06/17 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

06/18 – Airway Heights, WA @ Outdoor Stage At Northern Quest Casino

06/20 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Theater

06/21 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort & Casino Showroom

06/22 – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre

06/24 – El Paso, TX @ Judson F Williams Convention Center