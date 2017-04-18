Americans Spent $16 Billion On Plastic Surgery Last Year

We will sure do anything we can to look our very best.

According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Americans spent $16 billion on plastic surgery and minimally invasive surgeries last year, up from the $13 billion we spent in 2015.

The most popular type of surgery, by far, was breast augmentation with over 290,000 surgeries performed. Rounding out the top surgeries performed include liposuction, nose reshaping, tummy tucks, and, butt augmentations.

In a shocking twist, lip reduction surgery actually increased over 283% from last year. Kylie Jenner-inspired lip injections were incredibly popular last year, although it appears many regretted the decision to get them.

$16 billion sounds like a lot of money, and it definitely is, but consider that we also spent $8 billion on Halloween-related purchases last year. Looks like we are just really concerned with purchases that alter our appearances, even if it’s just for one night!

Via Refinery29