College Student Professes Her Love For Dr Pepper, Company Rewards Her With Soda Fountain

Last December, Kansas State college student Clair Daniels professed her love for the always refreshing and local favorite Dr Pepper.

I really just need to have a Dr Pepper fountain installed in my house. That would probably be cheaper than how much I spend on it currently😂 — Claire Daniels (@MsClaireDaniels) December 17, 2016

Five months later, the Waco-founded company proved we take care of our own ’round these parts. Dr Pepper sent a bona fide soda fountain to Clair’s doorstep. The six-foot tall fountain is capable of holding up to five gallons of the drink.

@drpepper just rewarded a @KState student with a "Dr. Pepper Fountain" after she tweeted the desire to have one installed pic.twitter.com/F60YVLWvSr — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) April 13, 2017

She told the Wichita Eagle, :I am still kind of in awe…It was just kind of a joke tweet, but here we are. I think it’s awesome. I’m really excited. It’s kind of crazy to think one tweet could make this happen.”

Because it wouldn’t be the smartest idea to drink from an outdoor fountain like that, Dr Pepper also sent Clair 1,200 cans of the soda for her drinking pleasure. Lyndsay Loomer, associate brand manager of Dr. Pepper marketing, said the company is also searching through social media looking for similar tweets as Clair’s, and always looks for ways to take care of their fans. “We are always monitoring social media to see what our fans are saying about us and how they are expressing their love for Dr. Pepper. She had a really creative tweet about just needing a Dr. Pepper fountain installed at her house. She thought that would make her life easier based on the amount she was drinking. We put our own creative spin on it by building an actual fountain, not the one she might expect, and throwing her a party.”

Via UPI