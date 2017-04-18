Ever Wonder How People Cross The Street During The Boston Marathon?

April 18, 2017 7:34 AM By Rebekah Black
The Boston Marathon is one of the biggest marathons in the country. Not to mention it’s set right in the heart of one of the busiest cities.

You probably already know that Boston is a walking town. There’s an entire walking trail of the city. Between the trains, buses, and cars there are a lot of people that walk. Plus there is a constant flow of tourists.

During the Boston Marathon, the streets are closed down for runners, however there are still places where people need to cross, like Beacon Street. So how does that work?

Let’s just say the marathon volunteers have it down to a science. There’s a whole team of people who shift the runners to the other side of the street so people can cross. There are also giant arrow signs letting the runner know exactly where to go, so that there’s no confusion. It’s really pretty cool to watch in action.

 

