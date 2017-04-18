Facebook Killer Steve Stephens Found Dead

The Cleveland man that live streamed a murder on Facebook has been found dead of an apparent suicide near Erie, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Murder suspect Steve Stephens was found dead following a nationwide manhunt after he walked up to an elderly man and shot him while on video Sunday afternoon.

The victim was identified as 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr.

The video was up on social media for about three hours before it was removed. Stephens Facebook page has also been removed.

