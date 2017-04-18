Facebook Killer Steve Stephens Found Dead

April 18, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: Breaking, Cleveland, Crime, Erie, facebook, Murder, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police, Robert Goodwin Sr, Steve Stephens

The Cleveland man that live streamed a murder on Facebook has been found dead of an apparent suicide near Erie, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Murder suspect Steve Stephens was found dead following a nationwide manhunt after he walked up to an elderly man and shot him while on video Sunday afternoon.

The victim was identified as 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr.

The video was up on social media for about three hours before it was removed. Stephens Facebook page has also been removed.

More from CBS DFW right HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live