FBI: Texas Man Heavily Armed and Planned Shooting

According to an FBI court filling, 50-year-old Steven Boehle of Austin was taken into custody April 12 and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as reported by CBS 11.

FBI agents noted Boehle exhibited “sovereign citizen extremism” and… was planning a mass shooting.

Records indicate Boehle had stockpiled hundreds of rounds of ammo.

Boehle previously tried to purchase more, but was prohibited, due to a 1993 domestic-violence conviction in Connecticut. In addition, authorities claim Boehle made false statements in an attempt to buy more guns.

